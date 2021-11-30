Thankful & Giving Back: Upstate business owner helps car scam victim

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – We warned you about an online car selling scam in October that conned an Anderson County woman out of more than $1,000.

It is a story that hit a chord with an upstate businesswoman, who wanted to make sure the scammer didn’t have the last word.

When we first met Kimberley Land, it was hard for her to hold back the tears.

She told 7NEWS, “It was awful because that was me and my daughter’s stimulus. That’s all I had.”

Scammers pretending to sell a car on eBay Motors conned her out of $1,200.

Now those tears have returned thanks to the help of a longstanding Greer businesswoman named Darla Booher.

Booher said she once had no job, no car and young teen to take care of, just like Land. She wanted to replace Land’s money.

“I reached out to different community charities, and they were able to help me through a dark time, a very tough time, and I’ve always said, ‘if I make, it I’m going to pay it forward,'” Booher said.

Booher eventually bootstrapped her way from a penniless single mother to the owner of her own used car dealership, Deal Depot, where she met Land to let her know she is not alone.

“I wanted to tell you, Kimberley, that your story hit a chord with me. I moved here in 1988. A single mom and my son was 13 at the time. And I had an older car that was drinking transmission fluid and on its last leg, and when it gave out, I had very little hopes and very little prospects,” Booher said. “So, your story hit a chord with me. I know what it feels like. I’ve been there. And to think that somebody took advantage of you just broke my heart, it really did.”

The kind of scam that hit Land is so common. It’s part of the reason why consumers lose an estimated $30 billion each year to car scams. But Booher wants people to know there are plenty of legitimate dealers you can trust.

Booher warns never buy a car sight unseen, and whether it’s through a dealer of private sale always have it checked out by an independent mechanic.

Fortunately, Land got help finding something she can use to take her 13-year-old to school.

And as Booher celebrates 20 years running her dealership, she said being in a position to help Land has been a full circle moment.

“I wanted to do something to pay it forward and basically be able to do something to help you and take some of the stress and worry off what you’re going through, so I wanted to reimburse you for that $1200 that somebody scammed you out of,” Booher said.

“Sweetheart you a are a blessing. God Bless you,” said Land.