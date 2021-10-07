Wild Carolina: Secret Passageways

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Wild Carolina takes a spooky turn with a new element to this month’s Ghost Tours in downtown Greer.

If you’ve been on one of those tours through the streets of downtown you’re likely familiar with David Lovegrove.

He’s the tour guide who knows the stories both old and new.

This year there’s a new story to tell that’s creeping in from inside the walls of the Greer Heritage Museum.

“We realized there’s a major component of this building that that we’d just never seen,” Lovegrove said. “It is essentially an untouched space.”

Nothing has been staged and there are no jump scares.

Those need not apply.

As we head into these recently discovered secret passageways we learn they come with a history sure to send shivers down your spine.

“The true story about this building and how it was used is amazing enough and creepy enough that it’s a story on it’s own,” said Lovegrove.

It’s a journey that begins in the basement that once housed parts of a post office back in the 1930s.

Now hanging on the walls are blue prints of the building that initially brought even more questions.

“We were super excited to figure out the secrets of this and out of the 44 pages there is not a plan that shows the secret tunnels. There is not a plan that shows the secret tunnels,” explained Lovegrove.

There’s a reason for that.

We learn the man who once secretly navigated these portals had a mysterious mission carried out through several peep holes that looked at the comings and goings of the postal workers.

Lovegrove’s research has uncovered the man with the peep holes was with the federal government who would show up unannounced as part of a surveillance system to deter theft.

“Once you start digging in you find out there’s really more to the story then we knew,” Lovegrove said.

If you’d like to hear the whole story you can go on the Secret Passageways Tour in the month of October.

It’s an added feature to the regular Ghost Tours that take you through downtown Greer.

To find out how to get a ticket, click here.

Lovegrove said all proceeds from ticket sales go toward the upkeep of the Greer Heritage Museum.