Investigators ask for public’s help after 2 horse attack incidents in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they are currently investigating two horse attack incidents in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, both incidents were reported within the past week, with the first happening on Oct. 31 at a location off of Fews Bridge Road.

In that incident a horse was standing in the road bleeding heavily and was suffering from several cuts.

The second incident occurred between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16 when owners found their dead horse suffering from several gunshot wounds.

According to the news release, Greenville County Animal Control investigators are working to identify any other incidents that may have occurred and are encouraging the community to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 864-729-3243 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.