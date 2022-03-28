COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Cowpens business Sunday.

The Converse Fire Chief said they responded to Wagon Wheel Fish Camp just before 11 a.m. on Sunday. He said firefighters saw heavy smoke coming out of the building and wind pushed flames through the attic, making it difficult to put out the fire.

Dorothy Eaker Baumann is the former owner of the restaurant. She said she and her late husband opened it in the late 1950s. She heard about the fire when she got out of church.

“When I got out of church, about ten people had called me,” said Baumann. “Oh, it was awful, I cried.”

Greg Byars, a customer, said he also found out while he was at church across the street.

“We were smelling smoke and stuff and we were wondering, ‘Where is it coming from. We looked outside and we see a big, it’s like a mushroom cloud of smoke,” said Baumann.

He said he eats at the Wagon Wheel often.

“We would go there at least once every two weeks, but a lot of times, every Friday,” said Byars.

On Monday, parts of the building appear to be gone and the roof is caving in, in some places. Investigators were also inspecting the building and using drones to get a better look. Some said this is a big loss for the community.

“It will definitely be missed, by lots of people,” said Baumann.

Many also said they’re hopeful it could one day reopen.

“I would like to see it rebuilt, or a new building, because the food was delicious,” said Byars.

Converse Fire said the building is a total loss, but no one was injured in the fire. A spokesperson for the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the fire is under investigation.