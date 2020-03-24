Investigators search for man’s body in well in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News spoke with neighbors in Cherokee County as deputies continue to search for a body that could have been dumped there nearly a decade ago.

“This area where we live, we’ve always felt safe,” Joan McCraw said.

Joan McCraw has lived in the same neighborhood for more than 30 years and told 7 News she’s never had any issues with crime. But, recently, she heard something she never thought she’d hear.

“Somebody came to the house and said, ‘What are all the sheriff’s cars doing down the road?'”

Sure enough, those cars belonged to investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. They were looking for a body after receiving a tip that a murder may have happened on Oak Ridge Road close to ten years ago.

“That’s what’s amazing to us–that it has been this long since this has happened and we had no clue,” McCraw said.

According to the tip, a man was shot inside a home just down the road from McCraw’s home.

“That body was allegedly removed from the home and placed in a well on the property,” Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.

“I still can’t wrap my mind around my neighbor that I know–I cut their children’s hair–and I just had no idea,” McCraw said.

Because of the amount of time that has passed since the alleged crime, Sheriff Mueller said there could be some obstacles for investigators.

“We have taken some soil samples out, just to see if there are any biological compounds in there that would’ve come from a human,” he said. “Any evidence that would have been there, over these ten years, a lot of it could have decayed and is no longer even there for our investigators to locate.”

In the meantime, McCraw said she’s thinking about the man’s loved ones.

“That’s where my heart is: the family of the person they will have found,” she said. “I just pray that they find out who he is and that the family can have closure.”

Sheriff Mueller told 7 News they interviewed the people who lived in the home at the time the crime allegedly happened.

As of right now, no arrests have been made, but the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.