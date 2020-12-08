Investigators seeking info related to sexual assault cases within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in TN

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN (WSPA) – The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch is asking for the public’s help in gathering information related to sexual assaults that may have happened within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to a news release, Richard L. Graham and Dusty William Oliver were sentenced on Dec. 7 on aggravated sexual abuse charges following incidents that happened in 2012 and 2015 within the park.

Graham and Oliver were convicted for luring homeless men into their vehicle in the Knoxville, Tenn. area, and then reportedly taking them into remote areas of the park where they raped them.

According to the release, Graham and Oliver pleaded guilty to a 2012 aggravated sexual abuse that happened near the Appalachian Trail, as well as another sexual assault that happened at Look Rock in 2015.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials and Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers assisted National Park Service investigators in the investigation.

Investigators are now seeking additional information from anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault crimes during within the 2012 and 2015 time period.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, submit a tip online at www.nps.gov/isb, email nps_isb@nps.gov. or direct message @InvestigativeServicesNPS on Facebook or @SpecialAgentNPS on Twitter.