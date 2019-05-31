IRS proposes update to Form W-4 to increase accuracy
The IRS has proposed an update to the Form W-4 that it says will increase its accuracy and reduce its complexity. But experts say it may prove a bit more difficult for employees to complete.
The form, which is used to help employers know how much to withhold from paychecks for federal taxes, requires more detail about outside income, deductions and exemptions on the form itself. Those used to be exiled to worksheets that not all employees completed.
The IRS is making the update in the wake of the overhaul of federal tax law. It’s a draft and open to public input until July. A final version will take effect in 2020. Existing employees will not have to fill out the new form, but new hires will come Jan. 1.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Missing teen Alexandria Bowman in Greenville Co. found safe
- 2 accused of ill treatment of animals in Anderson Co.
- 3 escape fire that destroys Upstate home
- Truck driver hurt in I-26 crash near NC/SC state line
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Searchers going to Arkansas to look for missing Texas girl
- Casey Anthony reveals plans for movie about her life, report says
- Confessed killer of 11-year-old girl sentenced to life
- Feds to investigate spike in gray whale deaths on West Coast