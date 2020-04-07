1  of  13
Is take-out food from restaurants safe?

scarman

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – With more companies closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a push to support local businesses and restaurants. But now, many are asking: “Is it safe to eat food from restaurants?”

Co-owner of Upcountry Provisions Bakery and Bistro Cheryl Kraus said customers have asked her now more than ever is it safe to eat at local restaurants during the COVID-19 outbreak.

She said the ingredients she uses to make her soups sandwiches and breakfast at her restaurant often come from smaller farms and distributors which means they have been handled by fewer individuals before they reach the customer.

Kraus said it is important that you ask the restaurant questions if you have concerns. Are they following CDC guidelines?

At her restaurant, she has implemented the extra guidelines recommended by the CDC, including the use of gloves for workers taking payments, establishing six feet apart guidelines in her front lobby to keep customers at a safe distance and offering to deliver food to vehicles.

