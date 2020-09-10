Israel’s Netanyahu pressed to sign conflict-of-interest deal

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during his visit to the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem. With Netanyahu lashing out at him nearly every day, Israel’s attorney general is pressing the prime minister to sign a conflict-of-interest agreement that would bar him from influencing key appointments that could affect his corruption trial. (Alex Kolomoisky/Pool Photo via AP, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general is pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sign a conflict-of-interest agreement barring him from influencing key appointments that could affect his corruption trial.

Netanyahu has been charged in a series of scandals.

He has long accused police, prosecutors and the media of trying to oust him in a deep-state conspiracy.

He has stepped up those attacks in recent days, following a pair of TV reports alleging cover-ups by police and prosecutors.

The Justice Ministry said on Thursday that it’s in talks with Netanyahu’s lawyers about a conflict-of-interest agreement that would keep him from using his position to influence his personal criminal issues.