Issue with new counting machine at Spartanburg Elections Office delays results

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Results for local races across Spartanburg County didn’t start to be released by elections officials until well after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Director of Voter Registrations and Elections Henry Laye said he and his staff members were experiencing technical issues with the new counting machine at the main office in downtown Spartanburg.

Laye said they had to call the manufacturer of the machines in Omaha to get the issues corrected.

The issues were not related to the individual machines at the polling places but rather the machine they use to tally up all the votes.

Laye said the problem had to do with importing absentee and early voting results into the official count from the precincts.

He said the issue delayed releasing the results throughout the evening but after the 10 o’clock hour he emerged to say they would soon be releasing results.

Then at 11 p.m. Laye came out of the room where the count was being conducted and announced they had unofficial results from 100% of precincts reporting.

Earlier in the evening, Laye said turnout was somewhat low but the race for a seat on the Spartanburg Commission of Public Works drew a lot of interest.

Incumbent Horace Littlejohn faced two challengers, Chance Lebron and Martin Dew.

This race was for a seat on the board that oversees the Spartanburg Water System.

As 7 News has reported, lakefront water customers in the county have wanted representation on the board but they can’t vote in a city election since they are county residents.

Many lake homeowners threw their support and dollars into Dew’s campaign allowing him to buy billboard space.

Dew even won the endorsement of state Senator Glenn Reese who lives on one of the lakes.

Their efforts fell short Tuesday night when it appeared Littlejohn would keep his seat.

Lebron was at election offices waiting on results all night.

Despite the numbers not leaning in his favor Lebron said he was grateful.

“I just thank Spartanburg. Thank you guys for showing up and showing out. Those hundred and some votes means the world to me,” said Lebron.

Here are the unofficial results with 100% of precincts reporting: