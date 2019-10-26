It looks like weed, but it’s not: Law enforcement warns of fentanyl disguised as cannabis

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – If the thought of our children smoking weed doesn’t scare us enough, now we have to worry about what they think is marijuana possibly killing them.

A dangerous and deadly drug is now being disguised to look like marijuana.

Cops in Ohio found the substance that looked like pot buttested positive for fentanyl, heroin, Tramadol, and traces of meth.

Now cops throughout the US are being warned about the deadly mix of drugs.

What’s even more terrifying is that fentanyl can be deadly just by handling it.