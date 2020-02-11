(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A sweet day to celebrate just ahead of Valentine’s Day!

It’s National Peppermint Patty Day!

The treat is crisp on the outside, yet soft and creamy on the inside.

These minty chocolates have been a traditional favorite of many for decades.

The first peppermint patties in the United States were made by candy makers as early as 1990.

Some of the most popular are York Peppermint Patties, originally out of York Cone Company in Pennsylvania.

You can even find a lot of peppermint patty-flavored dessert recipes, like cakes, brownies and cookies.

So pick some up or bake some Tuesday to celebrate these yummy treats!

And don’t forget to post on social media with the #peppermintpattyday.