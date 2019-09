September 10th is National TV Dinner Day!

C.A. Swanson & Sons revolutionized frozen food when they introduced the TV dinner in 1953.

The first Swanson dinner was a Thanksgiving meal with turkey, cornbread, dressing, and sweet potatoes.

The original tray was made of aluminum and had to cook in the oven for 25 minutes.

Years later, the TV dinner is still a popular choice and people can enjoy them in minutes in the microwave.