It’s Snow Joke: Ski Season Is Here

Winter is here. It certainly has not felt like it recently, but we have a long way to go.

While most winters in the Upstate bring only one or two accumulating snows…mountain winters are more active. And every flake is appreciated

Over the past 43 years, Johnny Goins has seen a lot of changing weather at Wolf Ridge Ski Resort outside Mars Hill, NC.

“We consider ourselves farmers…because we farm the seasons…we may have one good season out of three…if we’re lucky we’ll have two out of five…hopefully we’ll get three or four months of skiing in.”

Weather in the South can sometimes be a little fickle…you may have the cold, but sometimes, you’ve got to make your own snow.

These slopes have seen snowfall range from 160 inches to only 15-20 over a ski season. Snow-making machines fill the gaps.

“As long as we have the cold we can put as much snow down as we want…we just want people to understand..our devoted customers to understand…no matter what is out there…it’s still going to be conducive to what they would like.

We have machines to groom it, we have machines to take care of it and put it basically in the same condition that they would have with natural snow

Ideal snow-making conditions would be below 30 degrees with little humidity in order to make snow.”

While cold and snow go together like boot and ski…or snowboard…Mr. Goins says temperature alone can get people out to ski. Because even with snow on the ground, warmer air puts most people in a different state of mind.

“We’d rather have it below 50…for not only snow-making…45-40…the colder it gets, the more a Southerner will come out and ski.

The saying here is the first bass boat you see go by…it’s almost time to start closing the doors.”