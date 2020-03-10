Itzhak Perlman’s upcoming concert at the Peace Center cancelled due to travel precautions

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Itzhak Perlman has reportedly canceled several of his upcoming concerts due to travel precautions, including a scheduled stop in Greenville.

According to Tara McNamara, director of communication with the Peace Center, Perlman’s scheduled concert on March 12 at the Peace Center has been cancelled.

“Ticket buyers will automatically receive refunds based on their method of payment within the next 48 hours,” according to McNamara. “All efforts are being made to reschedule Mr. Perlman’s appearance for the 2020-2021 season.”

According to the release, the rest of the Peace Center’s scheduled events will continue as planned.

Anyone with questions should call the Peace Center Box Office at 864-467-3000. or visit peacecenter.org.