JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting.

Deputies said that Grant Alexander Higgs, 42, of Cashiers, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Brittney Nicole Leftridge, 31.

Deputies responded to a Racquet Club Drive home on July 1, 2020 near Cashiers in response to a person with a gunshot wound. They found Leftridge dead.

Leftridge and Higgs lived together at the residence on Racquet Club Drive.

Higgs was arrested while living in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (828)-631-1130 or by using the “Submit a tip” portal on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.