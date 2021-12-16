Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media availability by the Jacksonville Jaguars at Chandlers Cross, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The Jaguars will plat the Miami Dolphins in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

(AP) – Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.

Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after ex-Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August.

It was the latest embarrassment for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed to make the transition to the NFL. Meyer joins former Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino as college coaches whose NFL careers swiftly ended.

