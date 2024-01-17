COLMUBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A jail guard who worked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was arrested Wednesday for alleged misconduct that began in March 2023.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Amara Brown said she communicated with an inmate outside of work hours through phone calls on the inmate’s contraband cell phone.

Brown told deputies that in August 2023, she ordered food via DoorDash and delivered the food to the inmate’s pod. Officials found the food after searching the inmate’s cell.

Deputies said that Brown did not tell officials about the inmate was using a cell phone, as well as her communication with the inmate while on and off the clock.

Brown was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.