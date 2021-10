Jailed lawyer Alex Murdaugh may be hiding millions

Alec Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A judge in South Carolina denied bond for attorney Alex Murdaugh on the second set of charges he has faced since finding his wife and son dead last June. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys in three civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent representatives take control of money and other assets of the South Carolina lawyer.

The court documents in the cases say they fear Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars. They say Murdaugh is shifting money between unknown accounts and potentially selling off property after he turned all his affairs over to his surviving son.

The request came from the family of a teen who died in a crash on the family’s boat, someone also on that boat and the estate of Murdaugh’s late housekeeper.

Investigators say Murdaugh illegally diverted insurance settlements from the late housekeeper’s estate.