(WSPA) -Sean Connery, best known for his acting role as James Bond, has died at age 90, according to BBC reports.

Connery appeared in seven of the spy thrillers. His many awards included an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes, according to BBC.

Connery’s other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

In August, he celebrated his 90th birthday.