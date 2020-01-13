Jeff Murdock to be next head football coach at Woodmont H.S.

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – Woodmont High School officials announced Monday the hiring of a new football coach.

Woodmont High School Athletics Director Chris Carter said Jeff Murdock has been hired as the school’s next head football coach.

“Coach Murdock has been a member of our varsity football staff for the past two seasons,” Carter said. “He has also served our students as a teacher in the FFA programs at both Woodmont Middle School and the Woodmont High School.”

Carter said Murdock was the head football coach at Crescent High School from 2011-2017 and at Ware Shoals High School from 1998 to 2010.

“We feel as if this will provide our football program with a seamless transition and we are excited about the future of Wildcats football!” Carter said.