Jennifer Garner, Amy Adams launch ‘Save With Stories’ initiative to help kids impacted by school closures

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The coronavirus has forced us to practice social distancing, but people across the nation are still coming together for the common good.

Celebrities are pitching in, too.

Actresses Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams started #SaveWithStories, which involves reading books to help kids affected by school closures.

The money it raises will benefit “Save The Children” and “No Kid Hungry.”

Those two groups are making food, educational supplies and health assistance available to children who depend on schools for both.

The money will also fund summer and after-school programs to help kids make up for lost time once the pandemic ends.

The initiative’s Instagram account will feature videos of celebrities reading children’s books aloud.

According to Unesco, more than 849 million children and youth have been impacted by coronavirus school closures worldwide.

