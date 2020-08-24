Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as head of Liberty University

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks before a convocation at the university in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty’s board said Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, that it had chosen Jerry Prevo as interim leader, days after Falwell began a leave of absence after one of his posts on social media created an uproar. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned from his leadership post at evangelical Liberty University.

A school official confirmed Monday’s resignation, which came amid allegations related to his wife’s sexual encounters with a much younger business partner.

A formal announcement from the school was expected later Monday, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it.

