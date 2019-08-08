Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys donate $50K to El Paso victims

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys have committed $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund, established to assist families affected by the August 3 shooting in that city.

The El Paso Community Foundation is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to help those impacted by Saturday’s incident.

The El Paso Community Foundation has waived all administrative and credit card fees associated with donating to the families. The City of El Paso encourages anyone wishing to make contributions to the victims to visit https://payments.epcf.org.

The NFL Foundation, of which Cowboys Executive Charlotte Jones Anderson is the Chair, will also be announcing a donation of $50,000 to the El Paso effort later today.

“Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event,” said Anderson. “Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving.”

The Dallas Cowboys have very close ties to the City of El Paso as a very large percentage of the area’s football fans have been strong supporters of the Dallas Cowboys for decades. The Cowboys annually offer community outreach programs in the El Paso area, including youth and high school football camps and public education grant opportunities.

Additional outreach opportunities will be promoted as scheduled for local North Texas residents wishing to support the El Paso Community Foundation and the Victims’ Fund.

The El Paso Community Foundation was established in 1977 to foster philanthropy and provide a long-term endowment to address the unique opportunities and challenges of the El Paso, southern New Mexico and Ciudad Juárez region. Today, the El Paso Community Foundation provides a wide-range of philanthropic services in the region as a grant maker, convener and leadership organization to the community.

In the area of community service, the mission of the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation is built upon an overall philosophy of helping those who do not have the strength, the resources or the means to help themselves.