Jesse Boyd Elem. principal spent night on school roof after students met fundraising goal

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate principal fulfilled a promise to his students Thursday night after they met their school’s fundraising goal.

Jesse Boyd Elementary School Principal Jonathan Duvall said a fundraising goal for his school was set at $12,000.

And what did his students get if they met the goal? Duvall promised to spend the night on the roof.

Well, his students not only met the challenge, but raised over the $12,000 goal.

So on Thursday night, starting around 6:30 p.m., Duvall climbed on top of the roof — equipped with plenty of blankets, warm clothes and a nice sleeping bag — and started his night.

Our 7 News cameras were at the school bright and early Friday morning to check on how Duvall’s night went.