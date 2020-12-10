Jesse Boyd Elem. principal to spend night on the roof of school after students meet fundraising goal

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate principal will spend the night on the roof of his school, following up on a promise he made to his students.

Jesse Boyd Elementary School Principal Jonathan Duvall told his students if they met a fundraising goal of $12,000 he would spend the night on the roof.

The students met his challenge and raised over the $12,000 goal.

Duvall will be on the roof starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will be equipped with plenty of blankets, warm clothes and a nice sleeping bag.

