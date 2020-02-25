JIF releases ‘GIF’ peanut butter jar

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The popular peanut butter brand is releasing a jar featuring the name spelled with a “G” instead of a “J.”

It’s a partnership with Giphy, the popular GIF search engine.

The jar even defines “GIF,” as animated, looping images.

It also asserts that the word should be pronounced with a hard “G,” not a soft one.

Despite Wilhite’s clarification, the debate still rages over how to pronounce the word.

“GIF” stands for graphics interchange format.

The limited edition jars are on sale for $10 on Amazon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store