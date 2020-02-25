JIF releases ‘GIF’ peanut butter jar

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The popular peanut butter brand is releasing a jar featuring the name spelled with a “G” instead of a “J.”

It’s a partnership with Giphy, the popular GIF search engine.

The jar even defines “GIF,” as animated, looping images.

It also asserts that the word should be pronounced with a hard “G,” not a soft one.

Despite Wilhite’s clarification, the debate still rages over how to pronounce the word.

“GIF” stands for graphics interchange format.

The limited edition jars are on sale for $10 on Amazon.