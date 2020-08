(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Jif announced a new no sugar creamy peanut butter spread.

The new spread is made with just three ingredients — peanuts, salt and RSPO certified palm oil.

There’s only two grams of total sugars per serving.

You can pick one up at grocery stores across the country.

The 15-ounce jar is around $3 and the the 33-ounce jar is $6.