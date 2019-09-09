JL Mann H.S. without power after malfunction at Duke Energy substation

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said an area high school has been without power since noon Monday due to a malfunction at a Duke Energy substation.

According to Beth Brotherton, director of communications with the school system, JL Mann High School was impact by the substation malfunction.

Brotherton said the school fed lunch to all students and is now on a modified class schedule.

“They are relying on natural light and limiting class changes because hallways and stairwells are darkended,” Brotherton said. “We are monitoring temperatures in the building to ensure conditions are safe for students and staff. Duke Power estimates a restoration around 3 p.m.”