JL Mann head basketball coach charged, placed on leave after argument with opposing coach

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said the head basketball coach for one of their high school’s was charged and suspended from his coaching duties following a verbal argument that happened Friday.

According to Beth Brotherton, the head basketball coaches of Wade Hampton and JL Mann high schools were involved in an argument.

“During the confrontation JL Mann Coach Mike Morrison has to be restrained by members of his coaching staff multiple times before exiting the gym,” Brotherton said. “On Monday, Morrison was suspended from his coaching duties pending the outcome of district and law enforcement investigations.”

On Tuesday, Brotherton said Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials charged Morrison with disturbing schools, and Morrison was immediately placed on leave from his position as computer lab manager and head basketball coach at the high school.

According to the release, Assistant Coach Devin Davatchi will serve as interim head coach.

Brotherton said the incident is under review by the school system.