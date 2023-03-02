GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Junior League of Greenville and the SC Bar Association are working together to present the Cinderella Project and Prince Charming.

The Cinderella Project is now entering its 21st year of promoting the confidence and self-esteem of financially challenged young women throughout the Upstate.

Organizers said the effort is made possible through invaluable volunteer, donor and community support.

Please consider donating your new or gently used formal attire, shoes, or accessories to the Nearly New Shop.

Let them know you are contributing to the Cinderella Project, so your donations are tax-deductible.

Donations of quality new and “gently used” formal dresses and gowns as well as accessories will be collected at 118 Greenacre Road. Please also bring suits and tuxedos as well.

All sizes are accepted.

To choose your dress or suit visit Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 7 Shannon Drive Saturday.

Women can shop from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Men can shop from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.