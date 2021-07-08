Job fair for young adults to be held in Greenville Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A job fair for young adults will be held in Greenville on Thursday from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Career Center of the Southeast, a national career fair company, is presenting a Free Young Adult Job Fair for ages 16-24 at Salvation Army Kroc Center Greenville. Multiple companies will be on-site including Walgreens, Taco Bell, FedEx Ground and more to provide information on employment opportunities and free community resources for young adults.

The Career Center is holding two other career fairs on July 8th in Charlotte and Winston-Salem, North Carolina in efforts to reach their goal of putting 2021 back to work in 2021.

Career Center of the Southeast is a national career fair company, based in North Carolina. Their mission is to provide diverse resources to empower career seekers to achieve sustainable employment.

Career Center has held hundreds of successful career fairs and hiring events placing thousands back to work across the United States. Some of the events are more general, while others are for targeted industries involving a specific applicant pool.

There will be a virtual event held on Thursday, July 15th for those that cannot attend due to any effects or changes that may occur due to the storm.