Jobs and millions of dollars in investment making its way to Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – More jobs and money is headed to Greenville County with two announcements in the last two days. Officials with the Greenville Area Development Corporation said the county is poised to benefit from post-covid investment and the moves serve as an indication of the available workforce Greenville has to offer.

Star EV in Greenville County manufactures golf carts, off-road carts, and other recreational vehicles that are sold to hundreds of locations across the country.

“We just started our expansion project, which we are going to have a headquarter office building with two-stories and also a 40-thousand square foot production manufacturing area,” explained CEO for Star EV, Jane Zhang. “It marks the success and accomplishments that we had as a company up to this point.”

Star EV has been in Greenville County for more than 15 years now.

“We came here from China, very far away 30 years ago,” said CEO for Star EV, Jane Zheng. “We love South Carolina. We started a family here, and we grew our company here. We plan to stay here and make a big success for South Carolina and for our community.”

The expansion is a result of high demand for electric vehicles.

“In the electrical vehicle, either low speed or high speed is in high demand worldwide and we’re in the middle of the huge opportunity for our company and so we plan to take the opportunity to plan to the grow the company,” said Zhang.

That includes a near $9-million dollar investment and 50 new jobs.

“We have various job opportunities from manufacturer, assembly, customization, all the way to office with various functions,” she added.

The Greenville Area Development Corporation announced Tuesday that IT Company, Epsilon, also plans to call Greenville home.

“We essentially won a contract with the U.S. patent and trade office to provide IT support services to the organization and their employees,” explained Matt Fraser, Director of Business and Development for the Commercial Services Division. “So with that was standing up a call-center style support facility of roughly 65 people to support the needs of the U.S. patent and trade office.”

Epsilon has plans to add an expected 145 new positions and investing more than $2.5-million dollars to accommodate what they say is a surging governmental and commercial business demand.

Phase one will round out with about 60 new hires.

“Turning to phase two, looking at the beginning of next year we’re going to be expanding our commercial services, our administrative capabilities and really the contracts that we currently have as well,” he added. “As it’s just going to give us a lot more capabilities for future contracts and for future business.”

Epsilon said they plan to pay a competitive wage depending on experience.

These expansions are all made possible through the G.A.D.C., responsible for recruitment and retention of jobs that are in the manufacturing office and warehouse sector.

“Last year in fact we had a record year for investment we had over 600 million announced in investments from cmpanies and businesses that are coming to Greenville and we had about 15 hundred new jobs announced,” said CEO for G.A.D.C., Mark Farris. “We’re seeing a lot of projects and I think a lot of that has to do with Greenville is home to manufacturing. We’ve got a lot of value added processors here and they survived the pandemic pretty well, in fact some have done really well.”

Farris explained that the state has put lots of emphasis on manufacturing jobs and prepping South Carolinians to enter the workforce.

“That’s one of the reasons that we’re so successful in Greenville and across the state is that we’ve got an excellent vocational training program,” Farris said. “Certainly the kind of facilities we have, the center for manufacturing and innovation here in Greenville creates an opportunity for us to train those workers to the degree that these new innovative and technologically advanced companies need.”

He said these expansions are all in an effort to diversify the industry base.

“And yet we look for more advanced-type manufacturing. We look for more office jobs, more corporate headquarters and I think we’ll be seeing that.”

