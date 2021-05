SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dollar Tree Distribution Center will have several hiring events at their facility in Cowpens, S.C. on May 12 and 13.

The interviews will be located at 1201 Mount Olive Road at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday.



The distribution center is hiring for warehouse associates.

If you are interested, apply online at www.jobs.scworks.org and attend one of the hiring events next week.