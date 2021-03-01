Food Lion looks to fill 200 positions in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Food Lion will be holding two job fairs this week in hopes of filling approximately 200 full-time and part-time positions.

Click here to view the open positions and apply.

The first job fair will be held on March 2 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive in Greenville. Click here to sign up.

The second job fair will be held on March 5 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Lakeside Lodge Clemson Hotel and Resort, located at 13500 Clemson Boulevard in Seneca. Click here to sign up.

Applicants will need to register online for a specific interview time, according to a press release from the company. Individuals who do not sign-up for a timeslot online will not be interviewed.