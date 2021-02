GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Food Lion will be hosting a job fair Friday in Greenville.

The company will be looking to hire for 200 full-time and part-time positions for several new stores across the Upstate.

The job fair will be held from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive.

Anyone interested in attending the job fair can sign up for an interview time by clicking here.

If you would like to apply for a job, you can do so by clicking here.