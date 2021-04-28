Food Lion to host job fair for several Upstate stores Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Food Lion will host a job fair Thursday to fill about 100 part-time and full-time positions for several stores across the Upstate.

The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive.

Job positions are available for Food Lion stores in Chesnee, Greenville, Greer, Inman, Pelzer, Simpsonville, Spartanburg and Travelers Rest.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocol, you must register online for an interview, according to Food Lion. Individuals who do not sign up for a time-slot online will not be interviewed.