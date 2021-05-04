Governor McMaster announces virtual career fair for SC veterans

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams and South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary William Grimsley announced an upcoming virtual career fair for veterans.

The Veterans Virtual Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4. Interested veterans can register at this link.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in 2020, an average of 10,000 veterans in South Carolina were unemployed.

With over 30 state agencies and higher education institutions participating in the virtual hiring event, organizers hope to help veterans reenter the work force or change career paths.

As a state with “a proud military tradition,” McMaster said that South Carolina values “our men and women who have served, and we want them to know that they can continue that great tradition of service with a career in state government.”

Grimsley noted that “the smartest companies do not hire veterans in order to do veterans a favor; they hire veterans to do themselves a favor.” He explained that the fair is not only a great opportunity for veterans, but also a great opportunity “for employers looking for men and women with a deep personal commitment to being a trusted team member, a rare breadth of experiences, a proven ability to operate effectively in very stressful situations, and a preference for working within diverse teams.”

During the event, veterans can visit each agency’s virtual booth and “take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings.”

Agencies represented at the event include: • South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy