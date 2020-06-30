Live Now
Watch Carolina Morning

Greenville Co. Schools hiring dozens of school bus drivers, aides

Jobs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will be hosting a job fair Tuesday at the Sullivan Center with plans to hire dozens of school bus drivers and bus aides.

The school district has 66 bus driver positions and 20 bus aide positions available, even though plans for the upcoming school year are still being made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are full-time and part-time jobs available. Hourly wages for drivers range from $15 an hour to $19 an hour. Hourly wages for bus aides range from $10 to $16 an hour.

School officials said duties have changed because of the pandemic.

Over the past few months, the district has been using its schools buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots to provide internet and meals for students.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 2-6 p.m. at Lifelong Learning at the Sullivan Center.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories