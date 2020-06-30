Greenville Co. Schools hiring dozens of school bus drivers, aides

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will be hosting a job fair Tuesday at the Sullivan Center with plans to hire dozens of school bus drivers and bus aides.

The school district has 66 bus driver positions and 20 bus aide positions available, even though plans for the upcoming school year are still being made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are full-time and part-time jobs available. Hourly wages for drivers range from $15 an hour to $19 an hour. Hourly wages for bus aides range from $10 to $16 an hour.

School officials said duties have changed because of the pandemic.

Over the past few months, the district has been using its schools buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots to provide internet and meals for students.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 2-6 p.m. at Lifelong Learning at the Sullivan Center.

