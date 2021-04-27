Greenville Co. Schools to hold job fair Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will host a job fair Tuesday evening.

The event will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. at Armstrong Elementary School, located at 8602 White Horse Road.

The district will be looking to hire bus drivers, bus aids, custodians and food workers with starting salaries range from $11 – $19, according to school officials.

Employees who work 30 hours or more per week will qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.

If you have questions, call (864)- 355 -3100 or visit the GCS website.

