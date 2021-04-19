Hire Dynamics looking to fill 100 jobs during 2-day HirePalooza event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Hire Dynamics will be looking to fill 100 positions during a HirePalooza event this week.

The positions will include manufacturing, contact centers, administrative and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers, according to the press release.

The event will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hire Dynamics, located at 101 Verdae Boulevard in Greenville.

Those interested in applying can make an appointment ahead of time online, walk-in or drive-up to the hiring event. Appointments can also be made by using Hire Dynamics app.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place during the event, according to the press release. Additional safety measures will include drive-through interviews options and social distancing.

Last year’s HirePalooza event helped roughly 2700 people to find jobs. The company hopes to help fill nearly 4000 positions this spring, according to Hire Dynamics.