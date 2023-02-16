Recruiting Solutions is hosting a job fair noon – 2 p.m. on Thursday at JTEKT, 1866 Old Grove Road, Piedmont.

Asheville, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Asheville will host a job fair 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at the Stephens Lee Recreation Center, 30 George Washington Carver Ave, Asheville.

The city is looking for new hires in its parking services and public works departments. Representatives from the city’s Human Resources department will be on site to speak with applicants.

Positions start at $17.70 an hour and include free bus passes and other benefits. The city is a second chance employer.

For a full list of available of positions with City of Asheville, click here.