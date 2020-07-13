SC Works Greater Upstate to hold 2 virtual job fairs this week

SPARTANBURG, S.C (WSPA) – SC Works Greater Upstate will be holding two virtual job fairs this week to help fill positions in the Upstate.

SC Works, in partnership with the Spartanburg Chamber Of Commerce, will be listing several positions available to nearly all ages many in the Spartanburg area.

On Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., a virtual job fair focused specifically on hiring for professional positions in the administrative and technology sectors will be available.

There will be at least 30 potential employers looking to hire and do interviews on the spot.

On Friday, there will be a virtual job fair focused on hiring specifically for retail and food service positions, many in Spartanburg County.

There are several dozen openings in the food service and retail industries, some are even beginning to hire for the holiday rush months from now.

Students in need of positions to go along with their educational work can apply as well.

Click here to upload your resume and preregister.