Spartanburg Parks holds job fair Monday to hire for summer positions

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Parks Department will be holding a job fair Monday, April 5 to hire for part-time, summer positions.

Marketing Manager Kristen Guilfoos said the organization will conduct open interviews from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center, located at 141 N Cleveland Park Drive

in Spartanburg.

The department will be hiring for park assistants, camp counselors, and kayak and paddle board rental staff at Lake Cooley. No experience is required.

Those interested need to be at least 18-years-old for the park assistant and camp counselor positions. Those who are 17 and older can apply for the kayak and paddleboard rental jobs.

Interviews will be conducted in person. If you would like to apply but cannot make it to the job fair, email Rebekah at rmorgan@spartanburgcounty.org.

