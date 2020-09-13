Joe Biden issues statement on fallen Henderson Co. deputy

(WSPA) – Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday regarding the death of Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix.

Biden addressed the the incident in which Hendrix was shot while responding to vehicle break-in on Thursday, September 10. Biden’s statement can be seen below:

“Jill and I were devastated to learn of the cold-blooded shooting of two Los Angeles County deputies yesterday, as well as the horrific death of Deputy Ryan Hendrix, a Marine veteran and police officer killed in the line of duty in Henderson County, North Carolina. These attacks are absolutely unconscionable — they bring only greater violence, injustice, and grief to a nation in desperate need of healing.

Brave officers who pin on the shield carry a sacred responsibility and make an extraordinary sacrifice. Just as they owe it to the American people to protect and serve with honor, restraint, and accountability, Americans owe it to them to lessen the needless danger of their inherently dangerous jobs. Acts of lawlessness and violence directed against police officers are unacceptable, outrageous, and entirely counterproductive to the pursuit of greater peace and justice in America — as are the actions of those who cheer such attacks on. Those who perpetrate these crimes must be brought to justice, and, if convicted, face the full brunt of the law.

Jill and I are keeping these deputies and their loved ones in our hearts, and are praying for a full recovery for the two Los Angeles deputies now fighting for their lives.”

Funeral arrangements have been made for Hendrix, and a donation fund has been set up in his honor.