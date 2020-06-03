Johnny Majors, former Tennessee and Pitt coach, dies at 85

FILE – In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Blue team coach Johnny Majors, a former Pittsburgh NCAA college football coach, is shown before the annual Blue Gold game in Pittsburgh. Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died. He was 85. Majors died Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at home in Knoxville, Tenn., according to a statement from his wife, Mary Lynn Majors.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Johnny Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died.

He was 85. Majors died Wednesday at home, according to a statement from his wife.

Majors compiled a 185-137-10 record in 29 seasons as a head coach at Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

He finished second to Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung in the 1956 Heisman Trophy balloting.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)