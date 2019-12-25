Jonesville woman dies after crash near Hickory Grove Rd. in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died after a crash in Cherokee County that happened on Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 1:10 p.m. on Hickory Grove Rd., according to SCHP.

According to a 7 News crew on scene, one car was flipped in the woods. Cherokee Co. Sheriff, SCHP, and Twin Rivers Fire personnel were on scene.

The coroner identified the victim as Cindy Denise Walker, 47, of Burgess Road.

Burgess was the driver and lone occupant of a 2000 Chrysler van that was headed north on S.C. Highway 105 near Hickory Grove, the coroner said.

She drove off the left side of the roadway and over corrected before coming back onto the pavement.

The vehicle then left the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and came to rest against a tree, according to the coroner.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed.

The road is open at this time.