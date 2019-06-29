Jordan’s Journey: thousands donate to daughter of Spg. deputy fighting cancer

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The community is stepping up to help the daughter of a Spartanburg County deputy fighting stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Last month 15-year-old Jordan Freeman and her family got the unexpected diagnosis. But her family is staying positive through the journey and even tell 7News it could always be worse.

7News caught up with Jordan on Saturday after the family returned home from a fun outing in Greenville.

Tina Freeman, Jordan’s mom, says it was a nice from the hospital rooms Jordan has been living in since she was diagnosed with cancer.

Getting Hodgkin’s Lymphoma has turned Jordan’s life upside down. She was forced to trade long days on the softball field for chemo treatment.

While she’s undergoing treatment she’s limited on what she can do and who she can be around.

But her family is putting their trust in their faith that Jordan will beat cancer.

“Is this curable,” asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

“Yes,” said Mark Freeman, Jordan’s dad. “Actually one of the doctors told us that if you are going to get cancer this is the one to get. You don’t want it, but if you have to choose this would be the one to get because of the treatments.”

Mark started a Facebook page for others to keep up with “Jordan’s Journey” and it’s taken off with more than 700 people liking the page.

The community started asking how to donate to the family to help with medical expenses, so a fundraiser was started for Jordan. Click here to donate.

Mark says they don’t have a goal because they don’t know how much treatment will cost, but any money that is left over will be donated to other local charities.