Judd’s Legacy Boo Run in Gaffney raises money for liver disorder research

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Runners gathered in Gaffney Saturday morning to remember a life taken too soon and to raise money for research.

The Judd’s Legacy Boo Run honored Brandon and Allison Gardner’s baby boy Judd.

Judd died due to a pregnancy disorder known at Intrahepatic Cholestatis.

Proceeds from the race go towards research for the liver disorder, something Judd’s mother says is desperately needed.

“There’s not a lot of research on ICP and how it actually occurs and what causes the death of the baby,” said Allison Gardner. “There’s no real treatment for it, a lot of doctors are unsure how to manage it so we’re trying to raise awareness so other women know that severe itching, which is the hallmark symptom of ICP, is not normal.”

Gardner says her mission is to bring special lab tests to South Carolina in hopes of saving lives.

