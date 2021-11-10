Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh following a psychiatric evaluation

Alec Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A judge in South Carolina denied bond for attorney Alex Murdaugh on the second set of charges he has faced since finding his wife and son dead last June. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool)

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman again denied bond for Alex Murdaugh on Monday.

The decision comes following a psychiatric evaluation provided by Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.

The evaluation was ordered during Murdaugh’s Oct. 19 appearance in a Richland County courtroom on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses, stemming from Murdaugh allegedly taking millions of dollars in a wrongful death lawsuit involving their housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

“After considering the arguments of counsel, the evaluation submitted, pending charges and other investigations, and the apparent character and mental condition of the defendant, the court finds that the defendant is a danger to both himself and the community,” Judge Newman wrote in his order.

Murdaugh was arrested while receiving drug treatment at a facility in Florida. He will remain in the Richland County jail.